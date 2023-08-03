Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.63

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.63 and last traded at $101.57, with a volume of 44555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

