Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,871 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2,091.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 807,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 770,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,788,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 250.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 142,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 622,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 124,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In related news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock remained flat at $2.79 on Thursday. 516,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

