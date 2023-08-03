Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 84,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3,187.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,021,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 990,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 441,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

KGC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

