Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Brunswick by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Stock Performance
BC opened at $86.03 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,173,045. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.