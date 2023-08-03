Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $902,000 in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Neuronetics by 66.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuronetics by 776.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of STIM opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 62.22% and a negative net margin of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.