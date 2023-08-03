Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 46,500 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVAX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.