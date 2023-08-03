Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

