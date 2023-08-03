Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.