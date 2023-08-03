Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,200 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after acquiring an additional 428,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.74. 105,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,864. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

