Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -303.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.