Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.
Semtech Price Performance
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -303.44 and a beta of 1.72.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Semtech Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
