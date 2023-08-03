Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.88 and last traded at $112.05. Approximately 692,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 808,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

