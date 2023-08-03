Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Shares Up 0.4%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €191.20 ($210.11) and last traded at €189.90 ($208.68). 5,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €189.10 ($207.80).

Hypoport Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €162.08 and a 200 day moving average of €144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 143.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

