ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ICCH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. ICC has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

