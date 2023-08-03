ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $261.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. ICON Public has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.