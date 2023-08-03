IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $269,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

