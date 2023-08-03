IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IDT Trading Up 1.5 %

IDT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,564. The stock has a market cap of $590.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.98. IDT has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.30 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IDT by 2,426.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 175.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

