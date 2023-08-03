IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
IDT Trading Up 1.5 %
IDT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 35,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,564. The stock has a market cap of $590.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.98. IDT has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.30 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.93%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
