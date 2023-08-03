Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,229 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,953,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.62. 740,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.22. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $65,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $65,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $1,493,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,238,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,494 shares of company stock worth $56,844,267 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

