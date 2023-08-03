Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 43,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Texas Instruments by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

TXN stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $170.94. 1,805,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

