Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $18.88 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 2.2 %

Nucor stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,899. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.