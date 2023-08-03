Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 189.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,856 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,876,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Southern by 56.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 743,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

