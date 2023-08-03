Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $23.94 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $23,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.03. The stock had a trading volume of 114,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,251. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $124,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $11,299,792. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

