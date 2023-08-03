Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.07. 1,247,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

