Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 66,794 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,794 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bcwm LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 129,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 517,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 8,933,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,033,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

