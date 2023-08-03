Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 12,275 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.09. 924,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,972. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.