Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.23. 1,097,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

