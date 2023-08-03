Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Trimmed by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,899. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.40 and its 200-day moving average is $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

