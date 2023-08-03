ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 119.82% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

