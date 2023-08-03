Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.23

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 137884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
