Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 251 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 251 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $16,392.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 421 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $37,793.17.

On Monday, June 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 624 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $53,520.48.

On Friday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 476 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $48,023.64.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

