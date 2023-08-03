IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 339,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 123,798 shares.The stock last traded at $30.17 and had previously closed at $30.17.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $634.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

