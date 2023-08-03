Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Ingevity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:NGVT traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.39. 752,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $90.81.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,618,000 after purchasing an additional 108,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 690,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

