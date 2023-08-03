Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Gap Down to $61.40

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.40, but opened at $57.00. Ingevity shares last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 41,102 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ingevity by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ingevity by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

