Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) is Steward Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Steward Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,751 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up 2.0% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 249,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 120,565 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,115,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,413 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

