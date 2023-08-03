InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

InPlay Oil stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.66. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.65.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of C$45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.4697509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

