Insider Buying: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Farnsworth acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $23,337.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,919.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.43.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 175.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 174.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

