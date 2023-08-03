Insider Buying: Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Buys A$1,273,230.00 in Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KARGet Free Report) insider Julian Fowles acquired 565,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$1,273,230.00 ($854,516.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. The company holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin consisting of 5 off-shore blocks located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil; 50% interest in the Carnarvon Basin located in the north Western Australia; and the Tumbes Basin covering an area of approximately 4,875 square kilometers located in northern Peru.

