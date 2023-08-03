Insider Buying: Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Buys A$1,273,230.00 in Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Fowles acquired 565,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.25 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$1,273,230.00 ($854,516.78).
Karoon Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Karoon Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Karoon Energy
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.