Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells 10,218 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $23,603.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,770.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 135,834 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $297,476.46.

On Monday, May 15th, Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $511,244.40.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 3,149,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $592.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 153.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

