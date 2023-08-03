Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 6,044 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $80,687.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,082.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 2,624,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,308. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

