Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 1,048 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.76. 2,777,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $190.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

