Insider Selling: Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) CFO Sells 4,521 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRONGet Free Report) CFO Joanne Bryce sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $225,643.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Joanne Bryce sold 10,072 shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $503,096.40.

NASDAQ:IRON traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,384. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $68,855,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $4,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 300.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 185,595 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRON shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

