Insider Selling: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) insider David Bicarregui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £19,650 ($25,227.89).

ICP stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,334.50 ($17.13). 567,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,598. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 937 ($12.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,569.50 ($20.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,392.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,341.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.20 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,129.87%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

