Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Sells $2,719,163.05 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average of $253.86. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lithia Motors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.