Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CRO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $449,860.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,177.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Morningstar Trading Up 0.2 %
MORN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.14. 108,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.44 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $261.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Morningstar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 283.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
