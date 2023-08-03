Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $98,224.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $135.27 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

