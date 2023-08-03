Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CFO Sells 6,695 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.95. 513,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,530. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $103.81.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on R

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.