Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 5,690 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $6,948,565.90.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,682,845.20.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.12. 904,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,412. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSTK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

