Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Sells 52,742 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

