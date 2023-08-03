Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Sells 13,413 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 3,314,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,212. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

