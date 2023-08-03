Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,938 shares in the company, valued at $776,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $37,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $97,449.66.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $132,380.16.

Vacasa Price Performance

Vacasa stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

