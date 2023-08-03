Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells 73,704 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 73,704 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $190,893.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,707,688 shares in the company, valued at $43,272,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 382,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

